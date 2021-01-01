Leeofty USB Gaming Headset 7.1 Stereo Channel Over Ear Headphones E-Sports Earphone with Microphone Adjustable Headband for Desktop Pc

50mm Driver Unit: This design ensures high sensitivity and accurate sound reduction. 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: Whether you're immersed in God of War or want to hear your enemy's motion in Fortnite, PUBG, or CS: GO, wearing a professional gaming headset does matter. ANC Active Noise Reduction: High-end chip works its magic of noise-canceling microphone, making you be heard clearly and naturally through masking disruptive ambient noises. Rainbow LED Backlit: The appearance of this gaming headset adopts ultra-light cellular design, which is more fashionable and colorful. Ergonomic Design: High-density steel bar head desIgn, not only lIght and tough but also not easy to deform and break.