Belmint Leg & Foot Air Compression Massager with 3 Heat Settings, 6 Massage Modes and 3 Intensity Levels.

Our advanced foot leg massager uses pressurized air technology that help stimulate circulation in the calves and feet with 3 heat settings, 6 different massage modes and 3 intensity levels, each mode giving different massage mechanism that can improve blood circulation on your feet and relax tired muscles and tendons.One size fits most people. It comes with extra adjustable Velcro straps so the air bags can fit properly. The leg wraps provides air compression which targets your muscles and tendons through inflation and deflation that helps improve circulation, soothe soreness, reduce swelling and relieve stress and tension. The leg massager will shut off automatically after 15 minutes.