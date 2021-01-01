Leg Dich Niemals Mit Einem Gleisbauer An Gleisbau Saying T-Shirt

This funny saying graphic says "Leg dich nie mit einem Gleisbauer an. We know routes on which nobody finds. A gift for rail workers who build tracks for trains, locomotives and trains. Show that you can build rails. This funny sayings design with humour is for special occasions, such as for work and train work. A great gift idea for railway workers and track builders who are responsible for track construction and practise track construction as a job. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem