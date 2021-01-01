Neil Barrett Leg Graphic Print Joggers - BLACK EXTRA EXTRA EXTRA EXTRA LARGE

Crafted from 100% neoprene these black joggers are from the AW19 Neil Barrett collection and feature elasticated waistband and two adjustable drawstrings, two side pockets and one back pocket. Finished off a graphic print design on the back of the right leg. Neil Barrett has been a renowned designer for over two decades, working for brands including Prada and Gucci. He launched his eponymous line in 1999 and has built a strong signature style ever since with impeccable construction at the core. Renowned for striking, streamlined styling and immaculately cut suits, Neil Barrett always brings an element of grit to handsome collections that remain true to his signature pared-back style.