Yellow gold-tone alloy case with a yellow gold-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone alloy bezel. Black dial with blue hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 48 mm, case thickness: 12.6 mm. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Legacy Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch Stuhrling Original Legacy Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch M13551