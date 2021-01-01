Men's Automatic Gold Toned Case, Gold Toned Skeleton Dial, Brown Alligator Embossed Genuine Leather Strap Watch Yellow gold-tone alloy case with a brown leather strap. Fixed yellow gold-tone alloy bezel. Gold-tone dial with blue hands and Arabic numeral & index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant Krysterna crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 48 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 24 mm, band length: 9 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Legacy Series. Luxury watch style. Stuhrling Original Legacy Automatic Gold Dial Mens Watch M16238.