Silver-tone alloy case with a pink leather strap. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Silver skeleton dial with pink hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Strap width: 20 mm. Band length: 8.5 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Legacy Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Legacy Automatic Silver Seleton Dial Ladies Watch M13637.