Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute scale around the inner rim. Dial Type: Analog. Hand wind movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 12 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Legacy Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Legacy Black Dial Mens Watch M15402.