Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with black hands and Arabic numeral & index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Hand wind movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm, case thickness: 11 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Legacy Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Legacy Blue Dial Mens Watch M15434.