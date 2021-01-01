From stuhrling original
Stuhrling Original Legacy Black Dial Mens Watch M15725
Advertisement
Men's Automatic Silver Case, Silver Polished Bezel, Black Skeletonized Dial With Gold Toned and Red Accents, Silver Hands, Silver Markers, Black Alligator Embossed Genuine Leather Strap Watch Silver-tone alloy case with a black leather strap. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 12 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Legacy Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Legacy Black Dial Mens Watch M15725.