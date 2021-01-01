The Denmark Automatic lives up to its Scandinavian name thanks to elegant design and careful statement-making details. Silver-tone alloy case with a brown leather strap. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Grey (skeleton center) dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals app[ear at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Legacy Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Legacy Grey Dial Mens Watch M15743.