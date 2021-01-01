Men's Automatic Silver Case, Silver Bezel Blue Tinted Glass, Light Blue Dial Ring with Silver Center With Gold Toned Colored Accent, Blue Hands, Silver Markers, Silver Link Bracelet Watch Silver-tone alloy case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Blue dial with black hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 12 mm. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Legacy Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Legacy Blue Dial Mens Watch M15921.