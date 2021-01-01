From stuhrling original
Stuhrling Original Legacy Blue Dial Mens Watch M15921
Men's Automatic Silver Case, Silver Bezel Blue Tinted Glass, Light Blue Dial Ring with Silver Center With Gold Toned Colored Accent, Blue Hands, Silver Markers, Silver Link Bracelet Watch Silver-tone alloy case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Blue dial with black hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 12 mm. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Legacy Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Legacy Blue Dial Mens Watch M15921.