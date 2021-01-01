Blue stainless steel case with a black crocodile leather strap. Fixed blue stainless steel bezel. Silver-tone dial with blue hands and diamond hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 46 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Legacy Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Legacy Diamond Silver-tone Dial Mens Watch M15234.