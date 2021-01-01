Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed rose gold-tone stainless steel bezel. Rose gold-tone dial with blue hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 48 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Legacy Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Legacy Rose Gold-tone Dial Mens Watch M15439.