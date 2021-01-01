Legacy Saga Series, Darth Vader™, North America

Darth Vader comes to life with this special edition smartwatch. Featuring black with slate hardware and Vader’s TIE fighter printed on the lens, this one-of-a-kind smartwatch also comes with a leather band, accented with red stitching modeled after the Sith Lord’s famous armor and suit. It includes character-themed watch faces and goal animations as well as the watch case, emblazoned with the Imperial insignia and Vader’s quote, “Rule the galaxy.” From the impeccably designed materials to the handy smartwatch functionality and the Darth Vader app experience, every detail is designed with this fallen Jedi in mind.