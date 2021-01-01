XTRATUF Legacy Series 15" Neoprene Men's Fishing Boots with Side Gusset, Copper & Tan (22279G)

100% waterproof triple-dipped latex neoprene; ozone, acid, chemical resistant; lighter & more pliable than ordinary rubber; hand-layered construction provides flex & strength at critical stress points Slip-resistant, non-marking Chevron outsole provides excellent traction in extreme conditions on any surface Side gusset with adjustable buckle and strap accommodate wider calves or bulky pants Moisture-wicking Breathe-O-Prene insoles absorb shocks and have a breathable, open cell structure to reduce insole drying time Toe & heel guards protect against abrasions; heel counter secures the foot to prevent movement in the boot