An elegant, classic bootie, the Baretraps Legacy will make you a fashion icon! The simple design lets you pair this shoe with many of your favorite fall outfits. A sophisticated silhouette set on a stacked heel will give your style a lift each step. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width. . Round toe. Zip closure. Faux snake print construction. Pull-on style. Approx. 4.5" shaft height, 9.5" opening circumference. Approx. 2.5" heel. Imported Manmade upper and sole