Featuring an internal turning diving flange, water-resistance to a depth of 30 bar and a durable strap, this precision timepiece is more than ready for adventure. Luminous detailing at the dial and an antireflective coating on the face ensure easy readability no matter the conditions. 42mm case; 22mm band width Buckle closure Swiss automatic movement Date window Super-LumiNova Water-resistant to 30 ATM (300 meters) Rotating bidirectional bezel