Legend Established 1967 Vintage Style Born 1967 Birthday Tank Top

This Legend Established 1967 Vintage Style Born 1967 Birthday Apparel design for men and women is about being a legend since the day you were born and the confidence to wear it. A great vintage style birth year idea for someone who’s birthday is in 1967. This slightly distressed vintage style born in 1967 birthday design for men and women features collegiate sports style distressed text that reads legend est. 1967. It is a cool way to show off the year of your birthday or someone you love. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem