Born in October 2003 18th Birthday decorations 18 Years Old Being Awesome Tee. Retro Vintage 18th Birthday gifts funny tee for dad, mom, daddy, father, mommy, pop pop, pops, papa, grandpa, grandma, mama, husband, wife, party for new age or any occasion. Perfect 18th Birthday gifts ideas for Men / Women, October 2003 tee, will be awesome, distressed and bday gifts. Complete your collection of Bday accessories for him / her with this funny tee. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem