Party with your October birthday matching clothing apparel outfit because you're an awesome one of a kind legend classic best of year top, original with all vintage parts. Features an awesome October Bday design retro 80s 90s 60s 70s color scheme, vintage font and cool design make this awesome funny birthday apparel for aunt uncle brother sister son daughter mom dad husband wife grandma grandpa kids boys girls men women This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.