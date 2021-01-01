Montblanc Legend Travel Spray 0.5 oz/ 15 mL Eau de Toilette Travel Spray

The Montblanc Legend man is confident and charismatic an effortlessly seductive man who lives his feelings. Montblanc Legend Eau de Toilette is the incarnation of a resolutely masculine fragrance, both modern and timeless, with depth, modernity, and the right amount of discreet mystery. A fresh fougére with top notes that are lively, bright, and clean, magnetic heart notes with a unique woody-floral tone, and a sensual dry down with an unforgettable signature of tonka beans and sandalwood. Notes: Italian Bergamot, French Lavandin, Pineapple Leaves, White Cedar, Rose, Fresh Jasmine, Pomarose™; Evernyl, Sandalwood, Tonka Beans. Style: Confident. Charismatic. Seductive.