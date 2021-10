Legendary since 2001. Legendary June retro vintage 20 years 20 birthday design is for the very special legend born in 2001 for the 20th birthday for home or outdoors. Ideal gift for Christmas or birthdays. Legendary June retro vintage 20th 20th birthday design is the ultimate eye-catcher. Whether at work during sports or leisure. This legendary June retro vintage 20th 20th birthday design is suitable for any occasion. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem