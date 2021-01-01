Legendary Since 1995 Vintage Birthday 1995 Tote Bag

Legendary since 1995, vintage design for real legends. Vintage birthday legendary since 1995. Have you forgotten a birthday? Then this birthday outfit is the perfect surprise with a vintage 1995 birthday as a birthday outfit vintage 1995. A nice birthday gift for men and women born in 1995. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.