CELEBRATE your Vintage 2005, 16th birthday because you're living legendary, vintage, classic, original, awesome, epic, dope, queen, unicorns, and totally rad birthday gift ideas for men women. It's the best time to party wearing a retro vintage outfit. Legendary Since October 2005 16th Birthday Vintage Born in 2005 for men women on 16th anniversary. Great gift idea for Birthdays, Anniversaries, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, or everyday occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem