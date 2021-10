Legends were born vintage in 1971 to perfection, the best 1971 vintage of all time. The perfect saying for men and women on their birthday. Unique design saying clothing gift idea for men and women who were born in 1971. Perfect birthday gift. This funny saying for the year of 1971 birthday is a fun gift for any man and woman with a vintage 1971. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem