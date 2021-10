Envelop your wrist in the unrivaled beauty of the John Hardy Legends Naga Charm Bracelet in .925 sterling silver. Dragon head charm. .925 sterling silver. Sized bracelet. Lobster clasp closure. Imported. Measurements: Width: 1 11 in Diameter/Length: 6 3 4 in Charm Length: 1 2 in Charm Width: 2 5 in Weight: 0.2 oz Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.