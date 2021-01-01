Legends Were Born In November 1961 - Guitar Tote Bag

Legends November 1961. Retro design perfect for guitarist, music lovers, guitar lover, musician, guitar players and singers who love string instruments, guitar pick, electric guitar, plectrum, acoustic guitar, bass guitar. "Legends Were Born In November 1961" Great apparel ideas for guitar tshirt, band tshirts for women, music tshirts for men, vintage 1961 tshirt women, rock band tshirts for men, guitar pick tshirt, rock tshirt women. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.