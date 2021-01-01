Legends Were Born In October 1970 Vintage Retro T-Shirt

This Cool and retro For Birthday design is for legends were born in October 1970 . This, distressed Birthday design makes a great idea for birthday. Give this Vintage 1970 to men, women, mothers, fathers, uncles, aunts born in 1970 . Funny Vintage 1970 on a retro style for the special For birthday celebration. The perfect, cute birthday present for family: son, daughter, brother, sister, husband, wife and friends born in October 1970 . Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem