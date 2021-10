The roman legion Legio I Minervia was establshed by Domitian himself. The legion emblem of this legion was the aries. This legion was battle hardened and famous. This SPQR Design with the roman legion Legio I Minervia is designed with the legion symbol of the aries,laurel wreath and a roman gladius. A great motif for fans of ancient Rome, history teachers and historians. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem