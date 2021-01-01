From parissa

Legs & Body Wax Strips, Parissa Hair Removal Waxing Strips for Legs, Body, Bikini, Arms, Underarms with After care Azulene Oil, 40 Strips

$15.50 on sale
($16.99 save 9%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Salon-Quality Hair Removal Wax Strips: Get salon-quality results at home in minutes and smooth skin on your legs & body. Quick and Easy to Use: Pre-lined wax strips come ready to use! Simply press on & zip off. All Natural Ingredients: All Parissa products are made of only natural ingredients. Complete Waxing Kit: Contains 40 (20x2 sided) strips, 8ml Azulene aftercare Oil and photo instructions. Convenient & Mess-Free: These ready to use wax strips are perfect for travel or quick touch-ups and do not require heating or applying warm wax with other accessories. Everything you need is in the box!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com