this works Legs and Co Trio (3 Products)

this works Legs & Co Trio (3 Products) this works Legs & Co Trio contains all you need to refresh your skin, specially formulated from the tops of your thighs all the way down to that tough skin on the heels of your feet. A scrub, moisturiser and a balm all designed to reduce hard dead skin and rejuvenate new cells so the legs and feet are consistently soft and supple all over.This pack contains the following products: Perfect Legs Skin Miracle - 120ml Daily Boost Body Scrub - 50ml Perfect Heels Rescue Balm - 75ml