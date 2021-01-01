superdown Leia Off Shoulder Dress in White. - size XXS (also in M, S, XS) superdown Leia Off Shoulder Dress in White. - size XXS (also in M, S, XS) Self: 100% cottonLining: 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Poplin fabric. Elasticized belted waist with buckle closure. Buttoned cuffs. Imported. SPDW-WD199. BTD915 S19. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.