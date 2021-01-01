LEISURE FUN LAZY STRESS TIRED WORK HARD PLAY HARDER T-Shirt

Ain't got time to play? Our design includes black texts WORK WORK WORK covered by pink texts PLAY PLAY PLAY. Know what it means? Take time to rest and relax. Everyone deserves a leisure break! If you work hard, then reward yourself by playing even harder! Our LEISURE FUN LAZY STRESS TIRED WORK HARD PLAY HARDER makes a great gift idea for people who suffers from anxiety and poor health because of working too much. Treat your hardworking workaholic friend with our shirt and remind them to have fun! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem