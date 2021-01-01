Leland's Trout Magnet Mini Magnet Lure Kit, black

Add variety to your tackle box with the Leland’s® Trout Magnet™ Mini Magnet Kit. This 85-piece kit includes 70 bodies of each color: Pink, White, Black, Salmon Fix, Red, Chartreuse and Olive and (15) 1/200 oz. gold jig heads. These mini magnets can be used for both fly and spin fishing as well as a dropper or in tandem with a Trout Magnet or another fly. The Leland’s Trout Magnet Mini Magnet Kit ensures you are prepared for any conditions on your next fishing trip. FEATURES: Designed for both fly and spin fisherman Fished as a dropper or in tandem with a Trout Magnet or another fly Kit includes 70 bodies of each color: Pink, white, black, salmon fix, red, chartreuse and olive; and (15) 1/200 oz. gold jig heads 85 piece kit Model: 12027Z