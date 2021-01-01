retrofete Lema Dress in Black. - size S (also in XS, M, L) retrofete Lema Dress in Black. - size S (also in XS, M, L) 98% cotton 2% elastane. Unlined. Front button closures with detachable belt. Side seam slip and front breast pockets with button closures. Intentionally distressed areas. Padded shoulders. Made in Italy. ROFR-WD121. HL21-3126. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.