18kt rose gold and titanium case with a brown barennia lined with rubber strap. Fixed grey titanium bezel. Black dial with rose gold-tone hands and index- Arabic numerals hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Five subdials - 24 hour, 12 hour/60 second, power reserve indicator, alarm. Blancpain Calibre 1241 Automatic movement, containing 38 Jewels, composed of 405 parts, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Skeleton transparent exhibition see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 40 mm, case thickness: 13.3 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: alarm, date, GMT, two time zone, hours, minutes, seconds, power reserve indicator. Leman Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Blancpain Leman Automatic Mens Watch 2041-12A30-63B.