LEMFO WATCH Anime Tutor HITMAN REBORN Vongola Penguile Family Gemstone Pendant Necklace

Welcome to the [LEMFO WATCH] store, there there are various prices of goods for you to choose from, suitable for men, women and children. There is always one for you. Good day! Hope to give you a satisfying shopping experience. Main Features: Key chain, necklace. Gift favorite, Unique key hangers. Fashion line young style. Gift Anime Accessories. Product Parameters: Material: Alloy Color: Blue, Yellow Size: The pendant is about 4.5*3cm, the chain length is about 42cm, and the extension chain is about 6cm Packing List: 1 x Jewelry Notes: 1.Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures. 2.Due to the manual measurement and different measurement methods, please allow 1-3cm deviation. Thanks! Product type: Pendant Necklaces