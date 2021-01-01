lemlem Eshal string bikini bottom

Supermodel and activist Liya Kebede started this handcrafted apparel and home collection—named for the Ethiopian word meaning "to bloom or flourish"—and employs local African artisans to create its unique statement pieces. Eshal blue is a gradation of blues, inspired by water. The crisp white texture, between the waves of blue hues, is like sea spray and the result has a calm and dreamy quality. There are a few new silhouettes here—a short version of the tier dress and a short robe. We simply had to add some beautiful swim pieces here to coordinate.