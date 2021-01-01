Fairy Tales Lemon-Aid Conditioner is the solution to sun damaged hair. Ideal for a beach or pool day orange flower extract lemon peel and grapefruit extract hydrates and replenishes dried out locks leaving hair moisturized and shiny. Fairy Tales Lemon-Aid Conditioner 8 oz - Womens Fairy Tales Conditioners - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.