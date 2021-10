What it is: A skin-clarifying chemical peel that detoxes pores of excess oil, dirt and pollution. What it does: It's powered with the enzymatic peeling action of papain as well as the cell renewal action of apple and pomegranate extracts. Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, helps boost collagen and, along with lemon peel oil, brightens skin for a radiant glow. Vegan-powered acids, enzymes an actives help deeply clarify pores and gently exfoliate