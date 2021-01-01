Lemon Balm Remedy Oil - 4 Fl Oz

Lemon Balm Remedy Oil is a specialized, hand-infused body oil containing lemon balm. A member of the mint family, lemon balm has a calming effect on both tissue and temperament. Use as massage or bath oil to moisturize skin to help reduce agitation. Made with whole organic herbs and oils within a traditional process involving time (vs heat or chemical solvents), harnesses the plant's healing intelligence, rather than just a few isolated constituents. This natural, traditional medicinal plants yields a powerfully effective herbal oil to be applied topically. All of our Remedy Oils are free of essential oils therefore non-aromatic, making them ideal for those with scent or skin sensitivities.