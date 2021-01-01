Dr. Hauschka Lemon Lemongrass Vitalising Body Oil (75ml)

Awaken the skin and senses with the Lemon Lemongrass Vitalising Body Oil from Dr. Hauschka. Enriched with lemongrass, mistletoe and horsetail to refresh and rejuvenate the body, whilst firming and toning skin to leave it feeling smooth and touchably soft.Its unique formula is carefully blended with sunflower oil using innovative rhythmic processing methods, heating the mixture to body temperature 37°C to transfer skin nurturing properties into the oil. Expect uplifted, moisturized and nourished skin from top to toe. E.N.Free from synthetic fragrances, dyes and preservatives, mineral oils, parabens, silicone and PEG. Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin.