Lemon Tea Tree Bamboo Black Soap - 2 OZ

Have you ever felt minty? How about lemony? Well prepare to be wowed by the lemony minty feeling/fragrance of our lemongrass tee tree. Perfect after a long day at school or playing sports! Psssst guys love it too! 3 in 1 Super Wash - Face / Body / Hair with Activated Bamboo Charcoal! A gentle, all-natural alternative cleanser made from plant materials. Activated Bamboo Charcoal absorbs minerals, toxins, impurities, and other harmful substances from your skin, leaving you with stronger, healthier skin. It can act as a natural exfoliant to remove dead skin cells. A little goes a long way. A quarter size amount on a bath sponge will give you bubbles for days. Get Inspired - Each package has hand drawn messaging that comes from the heart. I want to encourage young ladies to be confident and learn what beauty is from the inside out.