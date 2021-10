Are you looking for unique stuff for lemonade stand owners, fruit juice lovers, lemon drink fans, or anyone in your family or friends who has a fun sense of humor? Then, this is a great awesome thing for you. Lemonade Queen Lemon Fruit Lovers is an excellent nifty product for all. This novelty graphic drawing art design is perfect for everyone who loves fruit juices, natural drinks, and refreshing drinks. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem