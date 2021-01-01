Lemonade Stand CEO T-Shirt

Funny T Shirt for your children's first business! Everyone will love this funny shirt. This Lemonade shirt is perfect gift idea for entrepreneur kids that love to sell fresh lemon juice. Celebrate the International Lemonade Day with this t-shirt! This tee was designed for lemonade lovers in mind. If you love lemons & lemonade this tee is for you. Would be perfect for those running a lemonade stand including farmers market vendors. It would be great for men, women, boys and girls and fair workers Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem