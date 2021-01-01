DERMA-E Lemongrass & Thyme, Restoring Shea Body Lotion, 8 Ounce

Skin moisturizer: lemongrass & Thyme restoring shea Body lotion helps to nourish and energize the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Dry skin lotion: this lightweight, fast absorbing lotion is enriched with Shea butter to help moisturize and recondition dull, dry skin. Natural fragrance: delightfully scented with a natural fragrance oil blend including natural lemongrass and Thyme. Antioxidant-rich: formulated with hydrating ingredients like Shea butter, olive oil and glycerin, this hydrating lotion packs the skin with rich moisture while maintaining the skin's natural barrier. Antioxidant-rich Vitamin E prevents free radical damage while this light, yet nourishing lotion soothes skin with aloe Extract. Proven clean beauty: 100% vegan and cruelty free, and does not contain parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, Lanolin, gluten or GMOs.