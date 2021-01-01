VITRUVI Lemongrass Essential Oil in Beauty: NA. VITRUVI Lemongrass Essential Oil in Beauty: NA. Sourced from Sri Lanka, the VITRUVI Lemongrass essential oil is distilled from the vibrant, green grass. 100% pure and certified organic, the fresh, exotic scent can purify senses or uplift any living space.. Scent profile: Sweet and zesty. Housed in a sleek, matte UV protected dropper bottle. Free of parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, and synthetic dyes. 0.33 fl oz. Blends well with: Rosemary, Peppermint, Ylang Ylang. Add 10 drops to a warm water foot soak to alleviate muscle pain; it also holds anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. VITR-WU9. ESS-12001. Siblings Sara Panton and Sean Panton grew up in a small seaside community on Vancouver Island, where they were introduced to natural living at a young age. The first VITRUVI collections were built from their apartment, where they hand-filled and hand-parceled every order. Now Sean and Sara lead a team out of headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. VITRUVI are experts in natural scenting. Using their knowledge of botanicals and traditional blending methods, they create sophisticated essential oil products for scenting your day-to-day.