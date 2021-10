Create dashing warm-weather looks with the Bearpaw Lena sandal. Slip-on huarache silhouette. Elegantly woven leather upper. Comfy leather lining and cushioned insole. Synthetic and rubber outsole for enhanced traction. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.