PISTOLA Lennon High Rise Crop Boot in Blue. - size 26 (also in 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32) 50% organic cotton 49% cotton 1% elastane. Made in China. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket styling. Light whiskering and distressed detail. 14 at the knee breaks to 14.5 at the leg opening. PSTL-WJ123. P6088JSO-MUR. PISTOLA is a premium denim label offering contemporary ready-to-wear collections designed with the modern woman's independent spirit in mind. Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Grace Na, Pistola skillfully blends expert cuts with a streetwise sensibility. Designed in California, PISTOLA garment is meticulously crafted, elevating everyday material with precise fits and utilitarian style edge, to give women thoughtfully designed classics as wardrobe essentials to live in. PISTOLA stands by the guiding principle that high-quality denim is for everyone, forever.